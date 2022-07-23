50 Cent Reacts To Proposed Abortion Bill Requiring Men To Pay For Unborn Children

A new bill requiring the fathers of unborn children to pay child support from the moment of conception has a large segment of the nation up in arms. Various public figures have weighed in on the legislation proposed by America’s Republican Party. One entertainer who has appeared to take issue with the bill, dubbed the Unborn Child Support Act, is 50 Cent.

On Monday (July 18), the Power actor and executive producer took to social media to share a reaction of his own. Fif, a father of two—24-year-old Marquis Jackson and 9-year-old Sire Jackon—posted a screenshot of an article detailing the possible ramifications if such a piece of legislation is passed.

“Ok f**k this,” the rapper and entertainment executive wrote in the caption of the now-deleted Instagram post. He added, “i quit [sic],” which could be interpreted as him being done with having children or being over the American legislative system altogether.

If passed, the Unborn Child Support Act would make it possible for mothers to get child support from conception and even get back pay dating back to the time of conception if paternity isn’t determined until after a child’s birth.

However, a number of pundits have contended that the Republicans have presented the bill under the guise of possibly having a federal abortion ban enacted due to its legislation. This theory is due to the Supreme Court’s recent ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. The legislation was enacted over 50 years ago and was a major turning point in women’s rights, particularly concerning pregnancy, abortion, and childbirth.

In the wake of the ruling, nearly two dozen states are currently restricting abortion access, including Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming. In addition to 50 Cent, other Hip-Hop figures who have weighed in on the topic include Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Eminem, and Lizzo.