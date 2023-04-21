Afroman Files Official Paperwork To Run For President Of The United States

Afroman is taking his political standing to a higher level, figuratively and literally.

According to TMZ, the rapper has taken the next step in his quest to become the next President of the United States, which he plans to campaign for leading up to the 2024 Presidential election. Documents obtained by the outlet indicate that the 48-year-old rapper filed the official paperwork required to run for office on Tuesday (April 18).

In order for a candidate to have their name on a Presidential election ballot, they are required to file with the Federal Elections Commission, which is evidence of Afroman’s intent to see his latest goal all the way through.

According to the FEC filing, the California native’s presidential committee is named “Joseph Afroman Foreman for President,” and he will be running as an Independent. Aside from efforts to legalize marijuana nationally and Criminal Justice Reform, Afroman has yet to disclose his views on any particular policies or to introduce any initiatives he will be pushing.

The “Because I Got High” performer first revealed his desire to run for President in December 2022, announcing his pending step into the political world during a concert in Missouri. Afroman’s campaign manager, Jason Savage, spoke of the candidate’s recent legal battle against California authorities as being inspiration for their pursuit of a seat in the Oval Office.

“Afroman’s ongoing persecution by the overtly corrupt Adams County Sheriff’s Department perfectly highlights that this corruption of leadership has trickled down to law enforcement all across the country,” Savage said. “Criminal Justice Reform and Federal Marijuana Legalization remain two of the primary planks in his campaign platform. We are asking for your support as Afroman takes on this great and worthy cause as our Cannabis Commander in Chief.”

In March 2023, Afroman was sued by officers from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department for including footage from a August 2022 raid of his home and property in a music video for his song “Will You Help Me Repair My Door.”

Watch Afroman’s “Will You Help Me Repair My Door” music video below.