Barack Obama Pens Open Letter In Support Of Librarians During U.S. Book Ban Spread

As book ban efforts continue to spread across the U.S., Barack Obama has shared his sentiments on the importance of fighting back. The former President released a letter today (July 17) via social media to offer support to the “hardworking librarians of America.”

“In any democracy, the free exchange of ideas is an important part of making sure that citizens are informed, engaged and feel like their perspectives matter,” the 61-year-old politician began in his statement. “More often than not, someone decides to write those ideas down in a book.”

He then delved into how books have had an immense impact on his life and even shouted out some of his favorite authors: Mark Twain, Toni Morrison, Walt Whitman, and James Baldwin. Next, he explained how many of the books that hold such importance to people’s lives are currently “being challenged by people who disagree with certain ideas or perspectives.”

Obama also pointed out that most of the “banned books” are often written by members of the LGBTQ+ community, people of color, and indigenous people. “Either way, the impulse seems to be to silence, rather than engage, rebut, learn from or seek to understand views that don’t fit our own,” he continued. “I believe such an approach is profoundly misguided, and contrary to what made this country great.”

He then addressed the nation’s librarians directly, thanking them for all the hard work they do every day. Obama praised them for providing spaces where people can come together, helping people access educational resources, and being on the front lines of this daily battle. “All of us owe you a debt of gratitude for making sure readers across the country have access to a wide range of books, and all the ideas they can contain,” he wrote.

The father of two concluded by urging readers to join in on the fight, reminding them that the “free, robust exchange of ideas has always been the head of American democracy.”

Read Barack Obama’s full letter above and find more information about the book ban and how to support on https://uniteagainstbookbans.org/.