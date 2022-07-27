Barack Obama Reveals Summer Playlist Featuring Drake, Kendrick Lamar, And More

Former US president Barack Obama speaks during day 9 of COP26 on November 8, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Former President Barack Obama is continuing his annual tradition of taking to social media to reveal the songs and books he enjoys every summer. This year’s playlist features 44 songs and includes hip-hop, R&B, pop, and more.

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together,” Obama wrote on Twitter. “Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?”

Predictably, Beyoncé’s latest release “Break My Soul” is the first song featured. Additionally, Tems, Bad Bunny, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, Prince, and more made the cut:

Obama’s summer reading list also explores a variety of themes and genres.

“I’ve read a couple of great books this year and wanted to share some of my favorites so far,” Obama explained on Instagram. “What have you been reading this summer?”

The collection of literary works includes titles from Ezra Klein, Hanya Yanagihara, Jessamine Chan, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, and more.

In June, Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground inked a new deal with Audible, and is set to leave Spotify in October. Reports of the business agreement noted that the deal “will reflect the companies’ shared mission to tell meaningful and entertaining stories that elevate diverse voices and experiences.”

Listen to Barack Obama’s summer 2022 playlist below and check out details on his full reading list here.