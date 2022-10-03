California Gov. Newsom Signs Bill Restricting Rap Lyrics As Evidence

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed The Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act in the state of California, restricting the use of rap lyrics as evidence in court.

The Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) and Songwriters of North America joined Newsom on Sept. 30th as the bill, authored by Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer, became law.

In August, the Calif. Senate and Assembly unanimously approved the bill. Killer Mike, YG, Tyga, Too Short, Meek Mill, E-40, Ty Dolla $ign, Harvey Mason Jr. (CEO, Recording Academy), and Kevin Liles all attended the landmark signing.

Representatives from both BMAC and SONA offered statements on the news, which is described in a press release as a crucial step in the right direction.

Daniel Swartz/Getty Images

“For too long, prosecutors in California have used rap lyrics as a convenient way to inject racial bias and confusion into the criminal justice process,” expressed Dina LaPolt, entertainment attorney and co-founder of Songwriters of N. America.

“This legislation sets up important guardrails that will help courts hold prosecutors accountable and prevent them from criminalizing Black and Brown artistic expression. Thank you, Gov. Newsom, for setting the standard. We hope Congress will pass similar legislation, as this is a nationwide problem.”

Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, Co-Founder/Co-Chair of Black Music Action Coalition, added “The signing of AB 2799 (The Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act) into California law is a huge victory for the artistic and creative community, and a big step in the right direction towards our federal legislation – The RAP Act (Restorating Artistic Protection Act) – preventing the use of lyrics as the sole basis to prosecute cases. The Black Music Action Coalition applauds Governor Newsom for his willingness to stand with Artists and defend our First Amendment right to freedom of speech.”

The debate surrounding using lyrics as evidence in prosecution has recently come to the forefront as Atlanta rappers Young Thug and Gunna were arrested on RICO charges this May in a 56-count indictment. Both rappers have remained behind bars since. Recently, Gunna filed a third bond motion for release as the previous two were unsuccessful.

Young Thug’s lyrics are actively being used against him as he faces trial. In August, Atlanta District Attorney Fani Wells defended her use of the rapper’s chart-topping songs as evidence.

“People can continue to be angry about it. I have some legal advice: don’t confess to crimes on rap lyrics if you do not want them used or at least get out of my county.”