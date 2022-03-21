Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Hospitalized With Non-COVID Related Illness

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens to U.S. President George W. Bush speak at the the Federalist Society's 25th annual gala in 2007.

On Friday (March 18), Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was hospitalized for an infection amid experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” unrelated to COVID-19. The 73-year-old is reportedly “resting comfortably” while being treated in Washington, D.C. at Sibley Memorial Hospital with antibiotics and thankfully, his symptoms are subsiding.

According to a statement, he is expected to be released within a few days, but no further announcements were made regarding his exact illness.

“Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments,” the statement expressed.

Thomas is the longest-serving justice in the Supreme Court, after being confirmed in 1991, and is highly regarded among his conservative peers.

The Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in several cases on Monday (March 21), Tuesday (March 22), and Wednesday (March 23). On Monday, the Senate Judiciary Committee also began confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, who would fill a pending vacancy following the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer.

Judge Jackson accepted President Biden’s nomination on Feb. 24. If confirmed, she will make history by becoming the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court.

All of the court justices have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and have received booster shots.