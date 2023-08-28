Darryl “DMC” McDaniels Declares He’s Running For President Of United States

Darryl McDaniels poses at his booth Darryl Makes Comics during 2019 Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Run-DMC member Darryl “DMC” McDaniels has announced his plans to run for President of the United States in the 2024 Presidential Election.

According to Outkick.com, the rap icon revealed the news on Saturday (Aug. 26) during an appearance at soccer star Lionel Messi’s Major League Soccer debut at the Red Bull Arena in New York City.

“I am running for president starting today, because in a beautiful place like this… what better place to announce it?” the 59 year-old said while speaking with a reporter on the field’s sideline. “But it’s all about togetherness and people coming together.”

Darryl McDaniels attends Tribeca TV: I Want My MTV – 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theater on May 01, 2019 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee pointed to the global appeal of soccer as being emblematic of the unity he yearns to bring if he were to be elected.

“The whole beauty of everything that’s going on, Messi being here, soccer, MLS, everything that’s going on, this is what the world is all about,” DMC said. “We see so much division, but if we go to a soccer game or concert or museum, where the sports and art is, it’s a true representation of how great this world is. Not can be, is.”

Darryl “DMC” McDaniels attends Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at BGC Partners, INC on September 11, 2018 in New York City. Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

The Hollis, Queens native is the latest Hip-Hop artist to announce their presidential candidacy, as Afroman filed the official paperwork required to run in the 2024 election this past April. According to the FEC filing, the California native’s presidential committee is named “Joseph Afroman Foreman for President,” and he will be running as an Independent. His campaign and political platform will focus on efforts in the national legalization of marijuana and Criminal Justice Reform.