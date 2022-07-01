Denzel Washington To Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

Denzel Washington has been selected as a 2022 recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden. In a press release issued by the White House, the actor is listed among 16 others, including athletes, politicians, armed service veterans, activists, and more.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation’s highest civilian honor. It is explained as presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public, or private endeavors.

Simone Biles is also among the 2022 Presidential Medal of Freedom class. The awards will be presented on July 7.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“President Biden has long said that America can be defined by one word: possibilities,” detailed the press release.

“These seventeen Americans demonstrate the power of possibilities and embody the soul of the nation – hard work, perseverance, and faith. They have overcome significant obstacles to achieve impressive accomplishments in the arts and sciences, dedicated their lives to advocating for the most vulnerable among us, and acted with bravery to drive change in their communities – and across the world – while blazing trails for generations to come.”

Additional honorees are as follows: Dr. Julieta García, former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, attorney Fred Gray, Father Alexander Karloutsos, founder of the Constitution Literacy and National Unity Center Khizr Khan, Nurse Sandra Lindsay, Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee founding member Diane Nash, Olympic gold medalist Megan Rapinoe, Brigadier General Wilma Vaught, and civil rights advocate Raúl Yzaguirre.

Former U.S. Senator John McCain, co-founder, chief executive, and chair of Apple, Inc., and former president of the United Mine Workers Richard Trumka will be honored posthumously.

President Barack Obama granted the Presidential Medal of Freedom honor to President Joe Biden in 2017.