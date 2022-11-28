Donald Trump Calls Kanye West A “Seriously Troubled Man” After Mar-a-Lago Meeting

President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West walk into the lobby at Trump Tower, December 13, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration.

Donald Trump shared his take on the dinner he shared with Kanye West last week in Mar-a-Lago. Rolling Stone reports the former President described the 45-year-old as a “seriously troubled man, who happens to be Black,” among other things via social media.

The former Apprentice host told Truth Social on Saturday (Nov. 26) that the Chicago producer has been “decimated in his business and virtually everything else.” Trump hoped to offer Ye said “help,” though he notably did not acknowledge the GRAMMY winner’s anti-semitic rants that led to his recent misfortunes.

The billionaire suggested the Yeezy founder not run for president. “I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win,” Trump wrote on Saturday.

The “Hurricane” artist, in his own video, described his view of the conversation. “Trump started basically screaming at me at the table, telling me I was gonna lose. I mean, has that ever worked for anyone in history? I’m like, hold on hold on, you’re talking about Ye.”

The 76-year-old, who Ye asked to join his campaign, also revealed that the Donda artist originally requested a meeting alone only to then show up with three people, two of which he didn’t know. Nick Fuentes, a polarizing activist known for having white supremacist and anti-semitic views, was among those present at the dinner.

This is the latest chapter in West’s chaotic last few months. Despite losing his billionaire status, Def Jam and GOOD Music parting ways, plus Adidas, GAP, Balenciaga, and more brands cutting ties with him, the father of four is committed to running for President in 2024.