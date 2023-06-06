Dr. Cornel West Announces 2024 Presidential Bid Under Third Party

Philosopher Dr. Cornel West speaks onstage during the 'Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise' panel discussion at the PBS portion of the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 29, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

Dr. Cornel West has thrown his hat into the ring for the upcoming presidential election. The 70-year-old plans to run as a third-party candidate under The People’s Party.

The activist shared a video on Twitter on Monday (June 5) explaining his reasoning for pursuing the highest office.

“In these bleak times, I have decided to run for truth and justice, which takes the form of running for president of the United States as a candidate for the People’s Party,” Dr. West said. “I enter in the quest for truth. I enter in the quest for justice, and the presidency is just one vehicle to pursue that truth and justice, what I’ve been trying to do all of my life.”

The former Harvard and Princeton professor’s goal is to uplift those who have been “pushed to the margins.” Per his website, CornelWest24.com, Dr. West is looking to end wars, disassemble NATO, clear all student debt, broaden Social Security, and invest in clean energy.

I am running for truth and justice as a presidential candidate for the People’s Party to reintroduce America to the best of itself – fighting to end poverty, mass incarceration, ending wars and ecological collapse, guaranteeing housing, health care, education and living wages for… pic.twitter.com/u3NYGUbG1S — Cornel West (@CornelWest) June 5, 2023

Dr. Cornel West expressed his dissatisfaction with the work that former United States President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden have done during their respective times in office. He is no stranger to criticizing those in power, as he previously referred to former United States President Barack Obama as a war criminal.

During the highly contentious 2016 and 2020 elections, the known socialist stood by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in his unsuccessful bids for the presidency. He even referred to one of Sanders’ opponents, Hillary Clinton, as the “Milli Vanilli” of politics.

Dr. West is now taking matters into his own hands as he prepares to go up against President Biden, who will be seeking reelection, Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, and known tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.