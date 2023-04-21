Fat Joe Wants Lawmakers To Push For Healthcare Price Transparency

Fat Joe attends the 35th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards on November 30, 2021 in New York City.

Fat Joe is taking his talents to Capitol Hill. According to The Hill, the Bronx rapper has planned a visit with lawmakers to advocate for transparency in the cost of healthcare.

“Our healthcare system needs comprehensive reform and I remain committed to using my platform to work alongside Power to the Patients and give a voice to the voiceless,” the 52-year-old expressed to The Hill’s In The Know.

“We must demand accountability from hospitals and insurers, so people can get a transparent understanding of the cost of their medical bills and make more informed financial decisions on healthcare services.”

Fat Joe attends Amazon Studios’ World Premiere Of “AIR” at Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

He continued, “With prices hidden, oftentimes, the bills are not even consistent at the same hospital,” adding. “It’s tearing families apart.”

The “Lean Back” rapper joined the aforementioned Power to the Patients campaign in February 2023 for a Super Bowl public service announcement advocating for change in the healthcare system. The campaign was initiated in March 2021 with a mural project across the United States in cities including Detroit, Nashville, Los Angeles, New York, and more.

The goal of Power to the Patients is to raise awareness that fair prices are a patient’s right prior to receiving care.

In addition to meeting with lawmakers and White House officials, the Don Cartagena rapper will participate in a news conference at the Capitol featuring members of Congress. Fat Joe is also set to headline a performance at the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington D.C. on Thursday, April 27.