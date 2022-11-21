Kanye West To Run For President In 2024

Kanye West attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.

Kanye West has confirmed his plans to run for president in 2024. The rapper, who now goes by Ye, revealed the news during a spontaneous on-camera interview. According to The Wrap, the Chicago-bred musician was joined in the video by far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

The outlet reported Yiannopoulous, who worked as an intern for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, is said to be working on the campaign.

“So you are running?” West is asked.

“Yes…It’s simple,” he responded, adding “It’s just we’re moving toward the future.”

Kanye West and Candace Owens attend the “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold” Premiere Screening on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Davis/Getty Images for DailyWire+

The confirmation comes after the rapper’s Twitter account was recently restored after Elon Musk’s takeover of the social platform. West was banned for violating Twitter policies after publishing anti-semitic messaging in October.

“Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” tweeted the Grammy Award-winning rapper on Sunday afternoon.

West previously shared his plans to continue his quest for the Oval Office during an interview with Good Morning America in September. Then, Ye shared he “absolutely” planned to run again, but did not share an election year.

“When you remove the love and fear of God, you open up the love and fear of everything else. And it’s easier to have sheep when people don’t have God,” he said. “It’s easier to control the people if people are not controlled by God. Because then they can be controlled by how many likes they have or whatever’s happening on their TikTok or how much money or the perception that people have.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump hugs rapper Kanye West during a meeting in the Oval office of the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. Oliver Contreras – Pool/Getty Images

The chart-topping performer previously ran for president in 2020. He was defeated by America’s current President Joe Biden by tens of millions of votes, according to the Los Angeles Times. West was officially on the ballot in a dozen states, and requested to be entered as a write-in candidate elsewhere.

According to the news outlet, West counted about 60,000 votes across Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, and Vermont.

“WELP – KANYE 2024,” expressed Ye on Twitter after his initial defeat.