Kanye West Says He Asked Donald Trump To Be His 2024 Presidential Running Mate

(L to R) President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West stand together in the lobby at Trump Tower, December 13, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration.

Kanye West has lost a lot over the last few months, but not his aspirations to lead the United States. The 45-year-old is preparing to campaign to be President once again in 2024, and has called upon former President Donald Trump to be by his side.

First time at Mar-a-Lago



Rain and traffic



Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting



And I had on jeans Yikes



What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024? — ye (@kanyewest) November 23, 2022

In a Tuesday (Nov. 22) tweet, the Donda artist shared that he went to Mar-a-Lago for the first time. Amidst complaining about the rain and traffic that kept the former Apprentice host waiting and sharing a “yikes” at the fact he was wearing jeans, the “Hurricane” artist included a poll for the people to decide what Trump’s response was to being asked to be Ye’s running mate come 2024.

The options were “That’s very Ye” and “That’s very Nay.” Currently, 58.9% of the 680,650 are standing with the affirmative option. The poll will be over by the end of Wednesday (Nov. 23) so perhaps the tide will change over time.

This Mar-a-Lago visit is a bit confusing given Rolling Stone’s Oct. 16 report that Trump stated West needs help while he was being panned in the media for his anti-semetic commentary. Also, the former President has declared his intent to run for office once again in 2024. Dependent on what parties each one of them run under and who ultimately earns the nomination, it is still possible they could be each other’s running mate.

BREAKING: Donald Trump is now officially running for president in 2024‼️ pic.twitter.com/uMPacWf37U — RapTV (@Rap) November 16, 2022

However, this potential partnership should not come as a total shock, as the two have publicly been friends for years. The Chicago artist visited the billionaire at The White House back in 2018 and wore the highly polarizing MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat.