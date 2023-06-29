Kanye West Asked Homeless Man To Be Campaign Manager For 2024 Election, Doc Claims

Kanye West reportedly sought to take a different route with his 2024 presidential campaign. A new documentary reveals that the 42-year-old asked a homeless man to be his campaign manager.

The Trouble With KanYe, a BBC documentary directed by journalist Mobeen Azhar, premiered on Wednesday (June 28). The film includes an interview with a man named Mark who lives in his car outside of Cornerstone Christian Church, the same church in California that the Donda artist attended for a period of time, and was hoping would be the foundation for his Donda Academy.

“They all said I was the most religiously erudite in the room and Kanye started looking to me for my opinion on every topic that came up,” Mark said. “He called me the following Monday, the Monday before Thanksgiving, and the first thing he said to me was ‘I want you to be my campaign manager to run for president.'”

Kanye West reportedly wanted a homeless man to run his 2024 presidential campaign‼️? pic.twitter.com/WaKWSEbajZ — RapTV (@Rap) June 28, 2023

Kanye West’s campaign has been chaotic over the last several months. He initially tapped alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos and white supremacist Nick Fuentes before firing Yiannopoulous in Dec. 2022. Last month, Ye fired Fuentes and re-hired Yiannopoulos. Time will tell what other twists and turns will materialize throughout his pursuit of office.

As for music, Yeezy recently earned his second RIAA Diamond certified song in “Ni**as In Paris” with Jay-Z. The track comes from their 2011 collaborative album Watch The Throne, which featured Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, The-Dream, and Mr Hudson. “Ni**as In Paris” now stands alongside “Stronger” as the sole Diamond records in West’s catalog, and is Hov’s first ever Diamond certified song.