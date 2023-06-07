Lupe Fiasco Plans To Vote For Dr. Cornel West In 2024 Presidential Election

Dr. Cornel West declared his plans to run for President of the United States this week and has already received a big co-sign from one of Hip-Hop’s finest, as Lupe Fiasco is throwing his support behind the 70-year-old activist.

“Cornel West For President,” the Chicago wordsmith tweeted on Monday (June 5). This is a significant moment for the “Kick Push” rapper, as this will be the “first and last time” he votes in a presidential election, he claims. Lupe capped off his tweet with the sunglasses emoji and tagged Dr. West’s Twitter account.

The GRAMMY winner has been outspoken about politics throughout his career. He was very critical of former President Barack Obama during his two terms in office, specifically berating him for drone strikes that affected innocent families. Fiasco went as far as to call his fellow Chicago native “the biggest terrorist.”

Cornel West For President



This will be the first and last time I vote.



?@CornelWest 2024 — “DRILL MUSIC IN ZION” Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) June 5, 2023

Dr. Cornel West revealed his candidacy on Monday morning, aligning himself with a third party known as The People’s Party. “I enter in the quest for truth. I enter in the quest for justice, and the presidency is just one vehicle to pursue that truth and justice, what I’ve been trying to do all of my life,” he said in a video posted on Twitter.

Per his website, CornelWest24.com, his goal is to end wars, disassemble NATO, clear all student debt, broaden Social Security, and invest in clean energy. Much like Lupe Fiasco, West was also critical of President Barack Obama’s tenure and called him a “war criminal.”