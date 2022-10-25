Mary J. Blige Joins Jill Biden For White House Cancer Initiative

U.S. first lady Jill Biden holds hands with singer Mary J. Blige during an event on fighting cancer at the State Dining Room of the White House on October 24, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Mary J. Blige has teamed up with First Lady Jill Biden to support a health initiative from The White House. According to the Associated Press, the two women and the American Cancer Society announced progressive meetings on breast and cervical cancer.

This comes after President Joe Biden and Jill announced the “cancer moonshot” initiative earlier this year. The roundtables will bring doctors, scientists, and other professionals together and encourage collaborative research, and investment in new treatments and therapies

Mrs. Biden says through financial support for research, the effort will “help us end cancer as we know it. For good.”

Singer and cancer screening advocate Mary J. Blige speaks about the loss of her family members to cancer at the Cancer Moonshot event on October 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. Shannon Finney/Getty Images

As she spoke, the My Life singer shared her own experience with cancer as it relates to her personal story and the Black community. With multiple family members that have passed away from the deadly condition, Blige believes “the practice of not wanting other people in our business” hinders Black people from receiving adequate and timely care.

“They would have a different outcome today,” she said of her aunts, godmother, and grandparents.

According to Susan G. Komen statistics, among younger women, Black and non-Hispanic Black women have higher rates of breast cancer compared to white and non-Hispanic white women. Additionally, Black women tend to be diagnosed with breast cancer at a younger age than white women.