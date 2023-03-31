Matt Barnes Aspires To Run For Political Office By Age 50

Matt Barnes has become a popular voice in the media ever since retiring from the NBA. The 43-year-old recently revealed his aspirations to run for political office by the time he turns 50.

“I just turned 43 yesterday, and I gave myself a goal back in my 30s that by the time I turn 50, I wanted to run for some sort of office, whether that be mayor or governor or whatever it may be,” he said during a Thursday (March 30) episode of Miss Understood With Rachel Uchitel. “It would be refreshing. It’s not something people expect, but I know I can make a difference.”

The NBA Champion isn’t putting too much pressure on himself, but is primarily focused on the impact he can have on people. “More than anything, whether I end up taking on that challenge that I gave myself 10 years ago or not, I just want to continue to show people hope, give people opportunities, and inspire the youth, because I feel like in our communities, you have to see it to believe it. I always want to be a symbol of hope—of someone who made it out of tough circumstances,” the Santa Clara, Calif. native said.

Matt Barnes made the most of his platform after winning a championship with the Golden State Warriors and retiring from the NBA. He is one half of All The Smoke with Stephen Jackson, a popular podcast that talks with former and current NBA players and media members. He is also a commentator for ESPN and NBC Sports California.

With his gift of gab and charisma, a career in politics may not be so far-fetched.