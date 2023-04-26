New York City Mayor Eric Adams Visits Jim Jones’ Mother’s Home For Dinner

Jim Jones recently had a special visitor at the Jones household, as New York City Mayor Eric Adams stopped by the home of the rap star’s mother for a meal and a quick meet-up.

On Monday (April 24), the Brooklyn-born politician convened with the Harlemite, who took a picture of the pair to celebrate the occasion. “Mayor E popped up at my mamma crib you know how I feel bout u if u the eat food out my mamma fridge,” the Diplomat wrote in the post’s caption. “My love for my city is deep,” he added.

In the photo, Mayor Adams can be seen an oxford shirt, slacks, and loafers, while Capo is clad in a navy blue Live Fast navy sweatsuit and a pair of Nikes.

While neither party disclosed what was discussed during their linkup, a number of fans shared their own thoughts on what could’ve possibly went down in the comments, with others criticizing Adams’ continued propensity to hobnob with rappers and other celebrities.

One social media user likened the democrat to Power‘s Councilman Rashad Tate, a double-dealing politician played by actor Larenz Tate.

Jones and Adams’ meeting comes after the pair first met at Drake’s Apollo Theater show back in January, after which the “Ballin’ (We Fly High)” rapper revealed that Adams had personally texted him to request his involvement in initiatives geared towards Harlem residents.

“A man of his word woke up to a text from @nycmayor askin if I can meet him in Harlem this afternoon Which was a surprise because our schedule meeting was for next month,” the rapper wrote at the time. “[Thats] why I always say stay ready so u do have to get ready. Harlem ur always on my mind n in my heart this is goin to b fun @gohardboyznyc @goharddance_harlemnyc.”