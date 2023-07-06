New Jersey Judge Gets Backlash For Rapping Nas And Busta Rhymes Lyrics On TikTok

A New Jersey judge has found himself in jeopardy of losing his job after rhyming along to lyrics from various rap stars on TikTok. According to The New York Times, Judge Gary N. Wilcox is under investigation by New Jersey’s Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct after the committee received a complaint regarding Wilcox’s social media activity. The complaint was in response to TikTok posts in which Wilcox lip-synced songs by Nas and Busta Rhymes, among other popular artists.

The lyrics he’s accused of rapping are said to include “profanity, graphic sexual references to female and male body parts, and/or racist terms.” Some of the songs used in the TikTok clips include “Get Down” by Nas, Busta Rhymes’ “Touch It,” and “Jump” by Rihanna. He is set to appear at a hearing regarding the complaint that could possibly result in disciplinary action, including a dismissal from his judicial duties.

The judge is believed to have posted approximately 40 clips on TikTok under the alias Sal Tortorella for nearly two years. Wilcox’s activity on that particular account began in April 2021 and lasted until March 2023. Of the uploaded posts, at least 11 of them were said to be “inappropriate and brought disrepute to the Judiciary.” The account, which has since been removed, is said to have had up to 100 followers at one point.

In this photo illustration, a TikTok logo is displayed on an iPhone on February 28, 2023 in London, England. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

In addition, the filing accused Wilcox of displaying “poor judgment” in sharing the videos on a public platform, which “demonstrated disrespect for the judiciary and an inability to conform to the high standards of conduct expected of judges.” One of the posts in question captured Wilcox walking through the courthouse, while others were filmed while he was wearing his judicial robes and in the court’s chambers.

Wilcox’s lawyer, Robert Hille, has argued that any harm the judges actions may have caused were unintentional and an honest mistake. “I don’t think that at the end of the day anybody is going to believe there was any desire to do any harm here,” Hille contended. “Hindsight is 20-20.” He continued, adding, “These are mainstream performers. This is music that’s out there in the public. And clearly it elicits a different response depending on who is listening.”

Despite appearing to be in hot water for his social media habits, Wilcox has gained support from various free speech activists, including the American Civil Liberties Union. “Judge Wilcox is entitled to due process,” said union member Alexander Shalom. “As he goes through that process, there will be lots of significant issues raised about free speech and free expression and what actually does impugn the stature of the judiciary.”