Pusha T Backs HeadCount’s Cannabis Voter Project

Pusha T fans may herald him as one of the best on the mic for his “glamorous” coke raps, but outside of the studio, the Virginia-bred rapper is encouraging fans to make moves the legal way. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has joined HeadCount’s Cannabis Voter Project to inspire voters to contact their elected officials to reform cannabis laws.

HeadCount is one of the nation’s largest voter registration organizations, and the Cannabis Voter Project launched four years ago. A new call-to-action video directed by activist Marvin Bing was released on Monday (July 25), featuring Pusha T, as well as Hit-Boy, Al Harrington, HaHa Davis, Benny The Butcher, Smoke DZA, Shiest Bubz, Styles P, and more.

The video aims to encourage voters to push for the expungement of cannabis convictions so that communities hurt by the War on Drugs can begin to benefit from the “billions” to be made through legal cannabis sales.

“Lifestyle and culture plays such a big role in cannabis. It’s refreshing to support and join so many friends from our community to add voice to such an urgent and critical effort,” expressed Shiest Bubz, cofounder of The Smoker Club with Smoke DZA.

“We are not giving up and won’t sit idle and wait for federal legalization to just happen versus creating the demand the people deserve as it relates to this issue impacting so many.”

According to a press release, HeadCount and Cannabis Voter Project are set to undertake a major push for their Get Out The Vote campaign leading up to the November midterm elections, simultaneously working to register voters and educate them about how voting can impact cannabis policy.

As of February 2022, 37 states, three territories, and the District of Columbia in the United States allow the medical use of cannabis products. As of May, 19 states, two territories, and the District of Columbia have enacted measures to regulate cannabis for adult recreational use.

The American Civil Liberties Union reported that of the 8.2 million marijuana arrests between 2001 and 2010, 88% were for simply having marijuana, and despite roughly equal usage rates, Black people were nearly four times more likely than white people to be arrested.

“These days, it often feels like politics is defined by our disagreements,” expressed Cannabis Voter Project director Sam D’Arcangelo in a statement. “But more than two-thirds of Americans believe cannabis should be legalized. We all need to make our voices heard so elected officials know this issue is important to voters.”

Watch the HeadCount’s Cannabis Voter Project short video, directed by Marvin Bing, above.