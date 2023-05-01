Roy Wood Jr. Roasts Joe Biden, Fox News And More During White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Roy Wood Jr. brought the laughs to the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. The 44-year-old had jokes targeted at President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and more.

“Tonight, we are all unified under one thing, and that’s scandal,” he said to open his set on Saturday (April 29). “Scandals have been devouring careers this year,” the Alabama comedian said in reference to the recent firings of Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson, plus the $787.5 million settlement Fox News made following the 2020 election defamation trial.

Later on, he addressed the uprisings over pension reform in France and paralleled them to Biden’s recent announcement that he will be running for re-election. “They rioted because they didn’t want to work until 64,” Wood said. “Meanwhile in America we have an 80-year-old man begging us for four more years of work […] ‘Let me finish the job.’ That’s not a campaign slogan, that’s a plea.”

“Say what you want with our president, when he wakes up from that nap, work gets done,” Roy Wood Jr. said, taking another dig at Biden’s age. “He might doze off but then it’s infrastructure bill. Student loan forgiveness. Bring Brittney Griner home.”

He turned his attention to Kamala Harris and the overall perception of the Vice President role. “I think the most insulting scandal of the Biden administration was placed at the feet of our Madam Vice President […] The scandal of: ‘what does Kamala do?’ Which is a disrespectful question […] nobody ever asked that question of the vice president until a woman got the job.”

He continued, saying “If a VP’s job is really just waiting to step in to save the country in case of emergency, then the job of vice president is the perfect job for a Black woman — shouldn’t be but it is […] And whatever you do accomplish all they gonna do is just give a man credit for anything you do […] And by the way, Mr. President, great job of being the first woman vice president.”

Needless to say, Roy Wood Jr. excelled at addressing harsh realities of the United States and the world at large through humor.