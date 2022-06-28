Samuel L. Jackson Calls Out “Uncle” Clarence Thomas For Roe V. Wade Overruling And Hypocrisy

Samuel L. Jackson attends the press conference for 'Captain Marvel' at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre on February 14, 2019 in Singapore.

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court reversing Roe v. Wade, figures around the nation have reacted in disgust to the landmark decision. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is the latest prominent figure to offer his thoughts on the matter, but he didn’t focus solely on the matter of Roe v. Wade. Jackson was concerned about the other rulings Associate Justice Clarence Thomas is interested in overturning.

Clarence Thomas released his concurring opinion on Roe v. Wade, to which the Associate Justice mentioned that the Supreme Court should look at three other landmark cases to reverse possibly. According to Politico, these cases include Griswold v. Connecticut, a decision made in 1965 declaring married couples had a right to contraception; Lawrence v. Texas, the 2003 case invalidating sodomy laws, making same-sex sexual acts legal across the nation; and, the most case, Obergefell v. Hodges, a 2015 decision allowing gay couples to get married.

Samuel L. Jackson accepts the honorary award onstage during the 2022 Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On Saturday (June 25), Jackson ripped Clarence Thomas after the actor took to Twitter to speak his mind about Thomas’ concurring opinion. Referring to Thomas’ exclusion of Loving v. Virginia—the 1967 case that made interracial marriage legal—Jackson called out the Associate Justice, who is currently married to Virginia Thomas, a white woman.

“How’s Uncle Clarence feeling about Overturning Loving v Virginia??!!,” exclaimed the Hitman’s Bodyguard actor in a tweet.

Samuel L. Jackson joins a long list of figures that have since voiced their concerns for the country in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade’s reversal.

Figures such as former President Barack Obama and his wife former First Lady Michelle Obama recently offered their thoughts on the matter, even including a call to action. Furthermore, artists such as Megan Thee Stallion and Kendrick Lamar protested the decision during their performances at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival.