Stacey Abrams Joins Latto For A Special “PXSSY” Protest Performance

During Latto’s opening set on Lizzo’s The Special Tour on Saturday (Oct. 22), the Atlanta-based rapper brought out Stacey Abrams—the Democratic candidate for Governor of Georgia.

Abrams, 48, surprised the crowd holding a “My Body, My Choice” sign during the Queen of Da Souf‘s performance of “PXSSY,” her response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The beloved politician later addressed the crowd with a quick message for potential voters. “I’m not going to interrupt your fun. I just want to remind you if you believe ‘it’s my body, my choice,’ I need your vote! You gotta show up. This is our time. This is our choice and this is our year. I need your big energy! Let’s get it done,” she declared.

I don’t know if y’all can hear this because I’m still at the concert, but Latto brought out Stacey Abrams and she gave a RIVETING speech. The crowd went UP for the future Governor of Georgia! #SpecialTour pic.twitter.com/6eIDu4zHFs — aw…ooh…alright! (@TheGreatIsNate) October 23, 2022

Back in August, the 23-year-old released a PSA with Planned Parenthood in conjunction with the arrival of “PXSSY.” “As an artist, I want to use my platform to let these politicians know: My body is for no one to control, but me,” she stated. A portion of the single’s proceeds was donated to the nonprofit organization.

In a statement obtained by Billboard, Latto later expressed, “We already know who’s going to be hurt the most by these ridiculous abortion bans: Black women, Brown women, the LGBTQ+ community, and communities with low incomes because of this country’s history of racism and discrimination, these folks already have a hard time getting the health care they need. We all deserve to be safe and it’s every person’s right to make decisions about their own bodies.”

Watch the official video for “PXSSY” below.