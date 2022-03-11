Stacey Abrams Officially Qualifies For 2nd Run For Governor Of Georgia

Stacey Abrams has entered the race for governor in the state of Georgia. This makes her second attempt to lead the Peach State after a controversial loss to current Governor Brian Kemp in 2018. According to ABC News, she announced her bid in December and officially qualified to run on Tuesday (March 8).

Abrams does not currently have any opposing Democratic candidates. The party’s primary election is scheduled for May 24, with party runoffs on June 21 if necessary. The general election is set to take place on Nov. 8.

U.S. Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock (R) bumps elbows with Stacey Abrams (L) during a campaign rally with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden at Pullman Yard on Dec. 15, 2020 in Atlanta. Biden’s stop in Georgia comes less than a month before the Jan. 5 runoff election for Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock as they try to unseat Republican incumbents Sen. David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“I’m running to be the leader of all of Georgia, even those who don’t like me, because I believe that expanding Medicaid serves us all,” Abrams said at the time of her qualification according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Defending our right to vote serves us all. Ensuring access to education, whether you live in rural communities or in the city, serves us all.”

She continued, “Sadly, those are still the issues we need to focus on,” adding, “The last four years of inaction and ineptitude by the current governor means that I’m simply trying again to do what’s right for Georgia. And I believe this time we will get it done.”

Gov. Kemp has also qualified for the race.

“We are in a fight for the soul of our state against Stacey Abrams, Joe Biden, the national media, and many far-left allies that will be playing in this game,” Kemp declared according to AJC. “Stacey Abrams’ dangerous agenda would take our state in an entirely different direction.”