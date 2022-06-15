Trick Daddy Blasts Florida Governor For Biased LGBTQ And Abortion Legislation

Trick Daddy is spoking out against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The Miami hit-maker deems the politician a “white bigot” in light of DeSantis’ signed legislation. Trick believes it unfairly targets the LGBTQ+ community and is anti-abortion.

During an appearance on the Raquel Harper-hosted TMZ podcast series It’s Tricky on Tuesday (June 14), the rapper lashed out at DeSantis, claiming that the politician has forgotten his roots as a minority while chastising those who voted him into office.

“He thinks he’s a white European bigot now,” Trick said of DeSantis. “He forgot that he’s from another country so he’s an other. He forgot about that. He forgot about the struggle, forgot about us. We did that. … For all you motherf**kers that’s listening that didn’t vote, that’s worse than the motherf**kers that voted for him. … We let him become who he is.”

The rapper took things a step further when asked about DeSantis’ support of the controversial Don’t Say Gay bill, which was signed by the elected official earlier this year, advising him to be mindful that there may be people in his own life who his legislation could ultimately affect negatively. “He needs to go check in his closet and make sure none of his kids is in the closet,” Trick added. “And he just needs to understand that what he’s doing, he’s singling out all types of people in their walks and ways of life. That is a racist, biased law. I think it needs to be shut down.”

Another topic addressed during the conversation was the other recently signed bill that goes into effect next month. It bans abortions in the state of Florida after 15 weeks of pregnancy, including rape victims.

“They playing around with the numbers,” the “Let’s Go” rapper continued. “But once it’s out there [that] you can’t have an abortion, the average little young girl who’s been molested by her stepdad or her teacher or her coach or her priest, she’s gonna be so scared and nervous by the time she tells her mama what happened she’s gonna be 16 weeks and stuck with a baby from a motherf**king predator. And it’s gonna be Ron DeSantis’ fault, because rape victims are not protected either.”

This isn’t the first time Trick Daddy has gotten political with his commentary. He previously criticized his state’s officials during a visit on The Breakfast Club earlier this year which you can watch below.