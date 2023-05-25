Yung Miami Defends Her Lack Of Involvement In Florida’s Political Matters

Yung Miami is catching heat for her perceived lack of involvement and awareness of political matters in her home state of Florida, prompting the rapper to issue a response. This week, one social media user voiced her disappointment in the City Girls member for not being vocal or active when it comes to issues that affect the Sunshine State.

“Caresha ain’t doing enough for me when it come to what is going on in Florida,” the critic wrote on Twitter. However, the user made sure not to single out the 29-year-old, as they mentioned that they felt similarly about other rappers from the state. The user also revealed that Yung Miami was previously her favorite Floridian Hip-Hop artist. “Same with the rest of the rappers from Florida. But she was my fav.”

After catching wind of the remarks, Yung Miami clapped back, questioning what impact she could have in solving Florida’s sociopolitical issues amid prioritizing her own life. “Pls tell me wtf I’m supposed to do hen I got my own problems? Tf Florida ain’t my kid,” the rapper said.

Yung Miami has been making waves throughout 2023, both for her public appearances and her comments. In early May, she joined Diddy at the annual Met Gala, where the mogul’s Sean John brand made its debut. While at the event, Diddy and Miami were asked about their status as a couple, a question they both sidestepped, with the Harlem rep calling her his “date for the night.”

“We don’t put titles on it,” the 53-year-old said. “Everybody wants us to put a title on it, we don’t put titles. This like my best friend in the world, one of the most beautiful people God has blessed me with. And I’m blessed that she’s my date tonight.”

In a cover story with The Cut, Miami shared her aspiration to build her Caresha Please brand into a media and entertainment empire comparable to that of other legendary figures. “I want everything: to be an actor, an artist, and entrepreneur,” she told the publication. “It’s just my work ethic that’s gonna determine my success. I never expected to be an artist. I will say that I manifested being famous. I always thought maybe I’d be somebody’s baby mama or wife, girlfriend, or something like that, or just an influencer.”

She added, “Before I was famous, I was hood famous. Like, everybody in the city knew me […] I was just the talk of the town. I was always just that girl!”