Lizzo, Doja Cat, And Jack Harlow Among 2023 iHeart Radio Awards Nominees

Nominees for the 2023 iHeart Radio Awards were announced on Wednesday (Jan. 11) and the event will be littered with a number of stars in Hip-Hop, R&B, and various other genres. Acts like Lizzo, Jack Harlow, and Doja Cat were among the leading nominees, as all three were included in the show’s two most coveted categories, “Artist of the Year” and “Song of the Year.”

Lizzo garnered eight nominations in total, tied with Harry Styles and Taylor Swift for the most this year. Her hit single, “About Damn Time,” is up for Song of the Year, Best Lyrics, and TikTok Bop of the Year. She also received nods for Favorite Documentary, Favorite Tour Style, and Favorite Use of a Sample. In 2020, Lizzo took home the Song of the Year trophy for her smash “Truth Hurts.”

Lizzo performs onstage at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jack Harlow was close behind Lizzo with six nominations of his own, including two for Song of the Year. His singles “First Class” and chart-topping Lil Nas X collab “Industry Baby” both made the cut, making him the only artist with two appearances in the category. Harlow is also up for Best Collaboration, Hip-Hop Song of the Year, and Favorite Use of a Sample.

Jack Harlow performs onstage during the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 at Barker Hangar on April 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

Scoring multiple nominations, Doja Cat’s “Woman” is being considered for Song of the Year and she is also being acknowledged for Best Collaboration and Favorite Use of a Sample. Other artists up for big awards include Beyonce, Drake, Lil Baby, Silk Sonic, Megan Thee Stallion, SZA, GloRilla, Latto, Nicki Minaj, Future, Tems and more.

Doja Cat performs onstage during iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2021 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Check out the complete list of 2023 iHeart Radio Awards categories with Hip-Hop and R&B artists below.

Song of the Year

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

“Big Energy” – Latto

“Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)” – Imagine Dragons

“First Class” – Jack Harlow

“Ghost” – Justin Bieber

“Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

“INDUSTRY BABY” – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

“Woman” – Doja Cat

Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Drake

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Justin Bieber

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year

AJR

Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Parmalee

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Best Collaboration

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert

“Cold Heart” – Elton John & Dua Lipa

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney

“I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone ft. Doja Cat

“INDUSTRY BABY” – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

“One Right Now” – Post Malone & The Weeknd

“Sweetest Pie” – Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

“Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

“WAIT FOR U” – Future ft. Drake & Tems

“You Right” – Doja Cat ft. The Weeknd

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” – Hitkidd & GloRilla

“First Class” – Jack Harlow

“Girls Want Girls” – Drake ft. Lil Baby

“Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black

“WAIT FOR U” – Future ft. Drake & Tems

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Drake

Future

Kodak Black

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

B-Lovee

GloRilla

Latto

Nardo Wick

SleazyWorld Go

R&B Song of the Year

“BREAK MY SOUL” – Beyoncé

“Free Mind” – Tems

“Hrs And Hrs” – Muni Long

“I Hate U” – SZA

“Smokin Out The Window” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

R&B Artist of the Year

Blxst

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Muni Long

SZA

Yung Bleu

Best New R&B Artist

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Muni Long

Steve Lacy

Tems

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“abcdefu” – GAYLE

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan

“Glimpse Of Us” – Joji

“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna

“N95” – Kendrick Lamar

“pushin P” – Gunna ft. Future, Young Thug

“Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj

“Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Lin-Manuel Miranda performed by the Cast of Encanto

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

“Calm Down” – Rema & Selena Gomez

“Don’t Be Shy” – Tiësto & Karol G

“DON’T YOU WORRY” – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, David Guetta

“Envovler” – Anitta

“Left and Right” – Charlie Puth ft. Jung Kook of BTS

“Pink Venom” – BLACKPINK

“Tití Me Preguntó” – Bad Bunny

“Yet To Come” – BTS

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

“Barbz” – Nicki Minaj

“Beliebers” – Justin Bieber

“BeyHive” – Beyoncé

“Blinks” – BLACKPINK

“BTSArmy” – BTS

“Harries” – Harry Styles

“Hotties” – Megan Thee Stallion

“Louies” – Louis Tomlinson

“RihannaNavy” – Rihanna

“Rushers” – Big Time Rush

“Selenators” – Selena Gomez

“Swifties” – Taylor Swift

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

Bailey Zimmerman

Charli D’Amelio

Em Beihold

GAYLE

GloRilla

JVKE

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Yung Gravy

TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

“Bejeweled” – Taylor Swift

“Big Energy” – Latto

“CUFF IT” – Beyoncé

“Envolver” – Anitta

“Just Wanna Rock” – Lil Uzi Vert

“Made You Look” – Meghan Trainor

“Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj

“Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

“World’s Smallest Violin” – AJR

Favorite Documentary: *Socially Voted Category

“Halftime” – Jennifer Lopez

“Life in Pink” – Machine Gun Kelly

“Love, Lizzo” – Lizzo

“Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi” – Niall Horan + Lewis Capaldi

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” – Selena Gomez

“Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl” – Shania Twain

“Sheryl” – Sheryl Crow

“Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby” – Lil Baby

Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category

Bad Bunny

Carrie Underwood

Dua Lipa

Elton John

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Machine Gun Kelly

Olivia Rodrigo

Rosalía

The Weeknd

Favorite Residency: *Socially Voted Category

“An Evening with Silk Sonic” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“Enigma + Jazz & Piano” – Lady Gaga

“Let’s Go!” – Shania Twain

“Love In Las Vegas” – John Legend

“Love On Tour” – Harry Styles

“Play” – Katy Perry

“REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency” – Carrie Underwood

“Usher: My Way – The Las Vegas Residency” – Usher

“Weekends with Adele” – Adele

Favorite Use of a Sample: *Socially Voted Category

Beyoncé’s “SUMMER RENAISSANCE” – sampled Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love”

BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” – sampled 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P,” Rihanna’s “Pon de Replay,” and Biggie’s “Kick In The Door”

Chlöe’s “Treat Me” – sampled Bubba Sparxxx & Ying Yang Twins’ “Ms. New Booty”

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” – sampled Eiffel 65’s “Blue (Da Ba Dee)”

DJ Khaled & Drake’s “Staying Alive” – sampled The Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive”

Doja Cat’s “Vegas” – sampled Shonka Dukureh’s “Hound Dog”

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” – sampled Fergie’s “Glamorous”

Latto’s “Big Energy” – sampled Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy”

Lizzo’s “Break Up Twice” – sampled Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)”

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” – sampled Rick James’ “Super Freak”

Taylor Swift’s “Question…?” – sampled Taylor Swift’s “Out Of The Woods”

Yung Gravy’s “Betty (Get Money)” – sampled Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”

