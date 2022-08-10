Angela Yee To Exit ‘The Breakfast Club,’ Set To Host Her Own Show

Angela Yee speaks onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 1, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

On Wednesday (August 10), Angela Yee announced her exit from The Breakfast Club. She confirmed the news on the iHeartRadio morning show, after teasing the news the night before in a cryptic tweet.

“I am going to be leaving The Breakfast Club,” she announced on-air. “It’ll be a different iteration of The Breakfast Club, but I will have my own show up here at iHeart.”

“It is really exciting, I honestly can’t believe this is happening,” Yee added. “This is just a tremendous opportunity. I feel extremely grateful and extremely blessed.”

The breakfast club as you know it is officially over ?? — Angela Yee (@angelayee) August 10, 2022

Her new, nationally syndicated radio show Way Up with Angela Yee is slated to begin broadcasting this fall. Yee confirmed that for the next few months, she will continue her hosting duties alongside DJ Envy and Charlamagne the God. After Yee officially exits, they will continue The Breakfast Club. Both co-hosts applauded at the news, and there was no commentary on Yee’s replacement.

“I am extremely happy for Angela Yee, and I am extremely happy for the culture,” shared Charlamagne.

“The Breakfast Club is not going anywhere,” declared DJ Envy.

The Breakfast Club was initiated in 2010 and became a popular platform for hip-hop and pop culture gossip and news, politics and more. In August 2020, The Breakfast Club was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame.

Popular segments included “Donkey Of The Day,” “The Rumor Report,” the “People’s Choice Mix,” and interviews with celebrity guests and public figures. Notable guests and memorable moments on The Breakfast Club have included Nicki Minaj, Birdman, Webbie, Soulja Boy, former President Barack Obama, and more.

Watch Angela Yee’s full announcement below.