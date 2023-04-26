DJ Envy Initially Didn’t Want To Work With Charlamagne Tha God On ‘The Breakfast Club’

DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God have fostered a chemistry with one another that’s helped them become two of the leading faces in urban radio. However, Envy says he initially had reservations about working alongside Charlamagne due to his checkered history at that point in his career.

During the pair’s appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Envy was open about his hesitancy in attaching his future and reputation to that of his longtime co-host. “I remember even when they brought Charlamagne in I didn’t wanna work with him,” the jockey began. “I’m like this ni**a got fired six times.”

Charlamagne abruptly corrected his Queens-bred counterpart, stating that it was actually four instances in which he was relieved of his hosting duties. Regardless of the details surrounding Charlamagne’s terminations, the red flags appeared abundant to Envy. “Whatever it was, I’m like, ‘You want me to work with this ni**a?’ At the time I had two kids, I’m like, ‘No!’”

DJ Envy attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Following longtime The Breakfast Club co-host Angela Yee’s departure from the fold last year, Envy and Charlamagne have continued to keep the ship afloat while doubling down on the tried-and-true formula that helped the trio gain entry into the Radio Hall of Fame. The pair recently announced the morning radio show’s pending arrival on BET and VH1 under a new partnership deal with iHeartRadio. In reaction to the news, Charlamagne and Envy spoke on joining the BET family and the network’s rich legacy of programming.

“BET has been the home of so many cultural institutions, like Rap City and 106 & Park, that have shaped a generation,” Charlamagne said in a statement. “Those shows laid the foundation for The Breakfast Club to stand on and grow into the cultural institution that we have become. We look forward to carrying on the tradition.”

Envy chimed in, adding “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to showcase The Breakfast Club on BET. I love what the new BET is doing!”

Watch DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God’s Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast episode below.