Oprah Supporters Blast Howard Stern For Pocket Watching

Howard Stern is being called out by supporters of Oprah Winfrey following his critical comments regarding the media maven’s wealth.

“Oprah’s not embarrassed by her wealth at all,” Stern, 68, said on The Howard Stern Show Monday, adding that Winfrey “loves showing it off” on social media.

“It’s f**king mind-blowing you when you follow her on Instagram. You see her estates, her gardens, the people who service her and, you know,” he added.

“Service her? She’s not a car,” co-host Robin Quivers, 70, joked before Stern rebutted “Well, she kind of is. She’s got servants and like people cooking and it’s f**king wild.”

Robin Quivers and Howard Stern discussed Oprah flaunting her wealth online during Monday’s episode of ‘The Howard Stern Show.’ Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM.

Quivers then suggested that Winfrey, 68, was simply sharing her life with followers, with Stern responding that the television producer should be more “self-aware” when it comes to posting about her lavish lifestyle.

“Well, you gotta be a little self-aware and know that there are people struggling out there, Robin,” he said. “You got to. You gotta kind of think about people who don’t have — to eat. You know what I’m saying? I mean, come on. You gotta be a little bit aware of this.”

Stern’s comments didn’t sit well with fans of the OWN Network founder, who took to social media calling out the radio star for hating on Winfrey for sharing her lifestyle and clocking how she chooses to spend her money. Many also noted that Stern has yet to call out rich white men for similar and/or worse behavior.

“So….is Howard Stern mad at all wealthy people or just Oprah?,” began comedian Dulcé Sloan on Twitter. “He talkin about Oprah flaunting her wealth bc she has people cooking for her when folks are out here struggling. Bezos built a spaceship and went to space off the backs of his employees. Is Stern mad at him?”

So….is Howard Stern mad at all wealthy people or just Oprah? He talkin about Oprah flaunting her wealth bc she has people cooking for her when folks are out here struggling. Bezos built a spaceship and went to space off the backs of his employees. Is Stern mad at him? — Dulcé Sloan (@dulcesloan) November 29, 2022

“Hilarious. @HowardStern is worth $650 million, has a $20M house in the Hamptons, a $20M two-floor penthouse in Manhattan and a $65M mansion in Palm Beach — and HE’S bashing Oprah?!,” offered another Stern critic.

“Wondering if Howard ever considered Oprah’s charitable works/donations when he was criticizing her wealth & how she presents her life in public,” added another Winfrey supporter. “He, on the other hand, has a very long history of obnoxious, sexist behavior that can’t be erased bc is is now suppose to be ‘nice.'”

Oprah Winfrey arrives for the premiere of “Sidney” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Calif. Photo by Michael Tran / AFP, Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images.

Winfrey has a net worth of $2.5 billion stemming from her talk show success, TV shows and brand ambassadorships, according to Forbes.