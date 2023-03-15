Kevin Hart’s HartBeat Productions Inks Multi-Year Deal with SiriusXM

(AUSTRALIA OUT) American actor, Kevin Hart, is in Sydney with his co-star, Tiffany Haddish, for the premiere of their new film, The Secret Life of Pets 2, at the Sydney Film Festival, June 5, 2019.

Kevin Hart’s HartBeat production company has inked a multi-year deal with SiriusXM to create and curate “content at the intersection of comedy and culture.”

The official press release from the radio giant unveiled that Hart will continue to host his Gold Minds Kevin Hart podcast on his Laugh Out Loud Radio (ch.96), which is set to air its season premiere on Wednesday (March 15).

Gold Minds‘ season premiere will find the comedian speaking with acclaimed director Ryan Coogler. The duo will discuss his journey in the movie industry, his work relationship with Michael B. Jordan, and the advice and guidance he obtained from legends such as Denzel Washington, Forest Whitaker, Sylvester Stallone, and Christopher Nolan.

The podcast’s third season will also see the Philadelphia native “take his [show] in a newer, bigger direction.” Along with comedians, Gold Minds will also feature figures in entertainment, art, business, and culture “to discuss what it takes to become the gold standard of their industries.” These guests include Jason Bateman, Neil Burger, Anderson Cooper, Method Man, Stephen A. Smith, Lena Waithe, and more.

Additionally, HartBeat is set to produce new originals heading to LOLR. Some projects include Love Thang with Punkie Johnson, One Song with Diallo, and LUXXURY, hosted by Diallo Riddle and Blake “LUXXURY” Robin.

Laugh Out Loud Radio will also be home to a never-before-heard stand-up comedy from the late, great comedic legend Bernie Mac. HartBeat will produce the comedy album with NBW Films and Rhonda R. McCullough, Bernie’s wife of 31 years. “The album will be heard exclusively on Laugh Out Loud Radio for one month before being released wide across all streaming platforms,” the press release details.

Kevin, 43, spoke about the new multi-year deal, expressing excitement to expand his business with the radio company.

“I am so excited to be able to continue working with my SiriusXM family and grow our audience through our existing IP as well as the expansion of Gold Minds and the additions of Punkie, Diallo, and Blake,” he said. “SiriusXM has been a valued relationship of mine and HartBeat’s for some time, and the fact that we were able to launch Gold Minds and now expand the program to include the brightest, boldest, and most impactful voices of our time blows my mind.”