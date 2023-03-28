Latto Launches ‘777 Radio’ Show On Apple Music 1

Award-winning rapper Latto has followed in the footsteps of her musical counterparts, as she has now entered the radio space. On Monday (March 27), the “Big Energy” MC announced the launch of her own show where she will be getting candid with her fans and playing music that she enjoys.

“I’m going to keep it very personal and play what I actually listen to,” Latto stated in a press release. “I’m going to highlight new artists that I feel like the world needs to hear, artists that I think deserve more spotlight. I listen to a lot of female rap, so definitely supporting the girls, and definitely a lot of Southern music.”

Latto also took to her Instagram with a teaser of the show as she dressed in flight attendant garb and dispatched the message, “Welcome aboard 777 air, I’m Big Latto and I’ll be your flight attendant today. Please make sure to put the BS on airplane mode and leave all your baggage at home, ’cause we going outside baby. Sit back, relax and enjoy the ride.”

The Billboard “Powerhouse Award” recipient is kicking off her first episode with her sister-in-music, Chlöe. The two collaborated on Chlöe’s 2022 single, “For The Night” and appeared in the official video together.

The former Rap Game star, now 24, chose to name her radio show after her 2022 album 777, which garnered accolades including awards, RIAA certifications, No.1 records and more.

“I went on my first headline tour, I won a BET Award, I attended the VMAs, I dropped the ‘It’s Givin’ music video,” she continued in her statement as she gushed about her successful project. “‘Big Energy’ is double platinum.”

Apple Music 1’s 777 Radio with Latto will air bi-weekly on Thursdays at 2 P.M. ET starting on March 30. Subscribe to listen here.