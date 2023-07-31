Mary J. Blige’s New Radio Show Heading To WBLS

Mary J. Blige is adding a new role to her lengthy résumé.

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul will be hosting a new radio show on New York’s 107.5 WBLS. Acclaimed DJ and the station’s Creative Program Director, Funkmaster Flex confirmed the news during his July 20 show which had Blige and WanMor—her first Beautiful Life Productions signees—as special guests.

Flex explained that the untitled show will have the Good Morning Gorgeous singer engaging in one-of-a-kind conversation as she also curates a playlist of her favorite records for listeners. Though an official premiere date remains under wraps, the DJ ensured it is coming soon.

“ITS OFFICIAL! WE WELCOME @THEREALMARYJBLIGE TO THE WBLS AIR STAFF! MARY HAS A NEW SHOW COMING TO WBLS ON SATURDAYS! SHHHHHH! MARY WE READY! POW! YES!,” wrote Flex on Instagram. He jokingly added that the message was approved by WBLS’ Program Director, Cynthia Smith.

WBLS and Hot 97 are also producing their own Hip-Hop 50 celebratory concert with Blige tapped as a headliner, alongside EPMD, Wu-Tang Clan, Tyrese, Mariah Carey, Sean Paul, and Maxwell. The event will be held on Sept. 15 at Madison Square Garden.

Conversation-wise, it’s unclear how much her radio show will differ from her BET show, The Wine Down. The series launched back in March, featured guests like Yung Miami and 50 Cent, and was described by BET as Blige “[raising] a toast to her celebrity friends as they join her for casual chats and deep conversations about the joys and challenges of love and everyday life.”

The Strength Of A Woman Fest founder recently kicked off the 2023 Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa Valley, Calif. and will headline the inaugural Honeyland Festival in Sugar Land, Texas this November with Jazmine Sullivan and Miguel.