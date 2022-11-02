2 Chainz Leads NBA G League’s 2022-23 Season Campaign

The NBA G League premiered its 2022-23 season brand campaign “A Whole Different League,” Wednesday (Nov. 2), starring 2 Chainz. The 45-year-old rap star narrates the promotional video as his 2012 track “I’m Different” plays in the background.

The visual is described as highlighting the gritty determination of a league filled with the soon-to-be-discovered NBA stars of tomorrow. It also animates the career of Golden State Warrior Jordan Poole, who went from G League standout to 2022 NBA Champion.

“If you wanna make it in this game, you gotta be built different,” the Atlanta musician exclaims. “This is a whole different league. Welcome to the world’s most G league.

2 Chainz’s affiliation with the NBA G League goes beyond the latest campaign. In 2019, the Grammy Award-winner agreed to join the ownership team of the Hawks’ new NBA G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.

“It’s exciting and a dream come TRU to be a part of a sports team, especially one in my community,” 2 Chainz said at the time. “Being able to give back, create opportunities for the youth, inspire and show people what you can do if you believe in yourself and work hard makes this opportunity so meaningful to me.”

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin added, “It is truly a perfect match. Nobody represents College Park better or is more invested in that community than him and his passion and knowledge for the game of basketball is well-documented. He will be a great ambassador for the Skyhawks – the next generation of College Park stars.”

The NBA G League features 30 teams — 28 with one-to-one affiliations with NBA franchises. Two-way players, returning players, affiliate players, local tryout players, NBA G League draft picks, NBA Draft rights players, NBA assignees, NBA Draft-eligible players, and free agents all have a chance of making a G League team.

The 2022-23 G League season tips off Friday, Nov. 4 with a full slate of games, including 2 Chainz’s College Park Skyhawks hosting the Long Island Nets.