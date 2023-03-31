50 Cent Says Ja Rule’s Halftime Performance “Cursed” The Minnesota Timberwolves

50 Cent versus Ja Rule is the beef that keeps on giving, as the pair of Queens rap legends have been nemesis for the past quarter century. Fif recently took a jab at Rule during a visit to Minnesota in celebration of his Sire Spirits company becoming the official champagne and cognac brand of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Having closed the deal, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper visited the Timberwolves and Lynx Courts at Mayo Clinic Square to meet the staff and commemorate the partnership.

At one point, as he’s walked through a section of cubicles, the budding media mogul lambasts his longtime foe, accusing Ja of putting a curse on the franchise during his infamous 2019 halftime performance at Target Arena.

“We had a curse! Somebody f**ked up, and they let Ja Rule perform at halftime,” 50 told the room, eliciting light chuckles. “Now, what we’re gonna do is take the curse off!” Suddenly, one of the employee’s computer screens is edited to show a clip of Rule’s halftime performance with a soundbite of former NFL star and Undisputed host Shannon Sharpe mocking his Fyre Festival debacle.

50 Cent’s visit, which was captured on video and shared on Fif’s social media account, saw him being greeted with a round of applause by both organizations’ employees, prompting him to take a dig at Sean “Diddy” Combs. “See, they wouldn’t have did that for Puffy!” the 47-year-old said of the warm reception, before proceeding to put on a prop chain and ring a bell in the office. “I feel like we’re on Wolf of Wall Street,” the G-Unit leader jokes, displaying his notorious sense of humor.

The passage hasn’t quelled 50 Cent and Ja Rule’s disdain for one another; they periodically take verbal swipes at each other in the media and elsewhere. Earlier this year, a viral video of 50 Cent’s music being played at a Ja Rule concert surfaced, with Fif claiming he had no involvement in the incident. However, he took the opportunity to poke fun at his rival, admitting, “Now this is some funny sh*t!” before adding “I wish I had something to do with it.”

50 Cent’s alliance with the Minnesota Timberwolves isn’t his first venture with an NBA franchise. He previously closed a deal between the Sacramento Kings and Sire Spirits in July 2022.