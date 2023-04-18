50 Cent Reacts To Draymond Green Stomping Domantas Sabonis’ Chest

Rapper 50 Cent attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors at Toyota Center on February 03, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Where there is controversy, there is usually a hilarious reaction from 50 Cent.

The 47-year-old shared a reaction to Draymond Green stomping Domantas Sabonis’ chest during the recent matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

“Said @money23green, what the fvck you do that for?” Fif wrote in an Instagram post on Monday evening (April 17). The G-Unit leader was courtside for the Warriors’ 114-106 loss to the Kings, thus getting a front-row seat to the kerfuffle between Green and Sabonis. “He said 50 im a big stepper, I’m out here steppin on sh*t it’s the playoffs. i was sitting there looking like oh sh*t!” he wrote with a wide-eyed emoji.

The altercation began when Sabonis attempted to box out for a rebound in the fourth quarter of the Warriors and Kings game. Sabonis fell to the floor and grabbed Green’s leg. Upon shaking Sabonis’ grip loose, Green appeared to step on Sabonis’ chest. Green was handed a “flagrant two” foul and ejected from the game, while Sabonis was assigned a technical foul.

Rapper 50 Cent on one side of the courtside TNT broadcast table inside Golden 1 Center, while Floyd Mayweather Jr. sits with Kings owner Vivek Ranadive on the other side in Sacramento tonight. They don't hate each other anymore, do they? — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) April 18, 2023

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Sabonis underwent X-rays of his sternum after the game, which came back negative. He will go through more testing on Tuesday (April 18). Andscape’s Marc Spears reported that Green requested X-rays for his ankle, citing soreness that stemmed from Sabonis grabbing his leg.

“My leg got grabbed,” the four-time NBA champion said in a post-game press conference. “The second time in two nights — and the referee is just watching. I got to land my foot somewhere, and I’m not the most flexible person, so it’s not stretching that far. I can only step so far with someone pulling my leg away.”