Aaron Judge Staying With New York Yankees, Signs 9-Year, $360M Deal

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates on the field after defeating the Cleveland Guardians in game five of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2022 in New York, New York.

Aaron Judge will remain a member of the New York Yankees, much to the relief of their fans, who had to witness yet another disappointing playoff series loss to the Houston Astros. The 30-year-old signed a nine-year, $360 million deal on Wednesday (Dec. 7), MLB Network Insider Jon Morosi has reported.

Aaron Judge’s playing future was a major topic of conversation during the 2022 MLB season when the All-Star outfielder and the legendary franchise could not reach an agreement on a contract extension prior to Opening Day. General Manager Brian Cashman revealed that the Bronx Bombers’ final offer was seven years and $213.5 million.

After the Yankees were ousted from the American League Championship Series in a 4-0 sweep, team owner Hal Steinbrenner revealed he wanted the record-breaker to be a Yankee for life and traveled to Tampa Bay, Fla. to meet with him. ESPN reported Judge also met with the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants before making his decision to stay in New York.

The Yankees star is coming off of one of the greatest seasons in baseball history, slugging an American League record 62 home runs, which surpassed Roger Maris’ previous record set in 1961. He also lead the AL with 131 RBIs and secured his first MVP award. These accomplishments boost a resume that also includes the 2017 AL Rookie Of The Year award, the then-rookie record for home runs with 52, and four All-Star game appearances.

Now with their superstar centerpiece locked in for the next near-decade, the New York Yankees can focus on bolstering their roster in pursuit of their first World Series appearance since beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 in 2009.