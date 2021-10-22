Adrien Broner Jailed For Violation Of Probation

Boxer Adrien Broner has been jailed by a Cleveland judge for violating his probation after failing to enroll in a court-mandated alcohol treatment program. According to Cleveland.com, the 32-year-old stood before a judge during a hearing this past Tuesday (Oct. 19) after being arrested in Kentucky on a pair of bench warrants.

Broner’s probation violation stems from a 2018 incident in which the four-division champion kissed a woman at an Ohio nightclub without her consent, a case that ultimately resulted in him pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault. In addition to failing to comply with his probation stipulations, Broner also has yet to pay a default judgment of $800,000 that was awarded to his assault victim and failed to appear at a deposition in the case this past summer.

Broner has claimed he is broke and unable to cover the debt owed on numerous occasions. Those violations led to the second bench warrant Broner was arrested on in Kentucky. A judge will determine whether to hold the Cincinnati native in contempt for his failure to adhere to the default judgement and appear for various legal proceedings related to the suit on Oct. 26.

Broner, who has been embattled with legal troubles throughout his career, was on the comeback trail prior to his arrest, last stepping into the ring this past February in a 12-round bout against super lightweight Jovanie Santiago. Broner earned a unanimous decision in that match after going the distance with Santiago, earning him his first victory since 2017.