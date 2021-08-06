Allyson Felix Becomes Most Decorated Woman In Olympic Track History

Bronze medalist Allyson Felix of Team USA holds up her medal on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's 400m on day 14 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Aug. 6, 2021 in Tokyo.

American sprinter Allyson Felix has made history with her latest win. On Friday (Aug. 6), the 35-year-old athlete won the bronze medal during the 400-meter race at the Tokyo Olympics, making her the most decorated woman in Olympic track history.

ESPN reported Bahamas’s Shaunae Miller-Uibo won gold and the Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino snagged the silver medal.

“A lot of times, I have tied my own work to what happens in these championships,” said Felix according to the sports outlet. “And I didn’t want to do that this time. I’ve been through too much. I always run for gold. But I just wanted to have joy no matter what happened tonight.”

Renowned runner Carl Lewis, 60, who Felix is now tied with for the most Olympic medals in history by a U.S. track and field athlete, took to social media to praise Felix for her historic race. “35 never looked so good,” tweeted Lewis after sharing a congratulatory message. “What an amazing career and inspiration. Now on to the relay.”

Finnish middle and long-distance runner Paavo Nurmi, affectionately called the “Flying Finn” or the “Phantom Finn,” holds the all-time record for a track athlete with 12 medals earned from 1920 to 1928. Felix was previously tied with Jamaican runner Merlene Ottey, 61, for the most decorated woman in Olympic track history.

The California native entered the Tokyo Olympics wearing her own shoes. According to Refinery 29, she debuted her Saysh One spikes from her brand Saysh, which launched ahead of the global competition. Her footwear is described as being created for women and women’s feet as opposed to being a man’s shoe created in smaller sizes. Her path to her own brand came after she criticized Nike for discriminating against her after giving birth to her 3-year-old daughter Camryn, who she shares with her husband American sprinter and hurdler Kenneth Ferguson.

In a 2019 op-ed published by the New York Times, she revealed how Nike offered her 70 percent less money when she re-negotiated her contract after giving birth in 2018. She also detailed how she underwent an emergency C-section at 32 weeks due to life-threatening pre-eclampsia.

“If we have children, we risk pay cuts from our sponsors during pregnancy and afterward. It’s one example of a sports industry where the rules are still mostly made for and by men,” she wrote. “I have my own pregnancy story as a professional runner.”

The essay continued, “I asked Nike to contractually guarantee that I wouldn’t be punished if I didn’t perform at my best in the months surrounding childbirth. I wanted to set a new standard. If I, one of Nike’s most widely marketed athletes, couldn’t secure these protections, who could? Nike declined.”

Felix went on to sign with Athleta, a sportswear and athleisure brand founded in 1998 to meet the unique needs of athletic women.

Following her story, Nike announced expanded protections for athletes who become pregnant.

“Female athletes and their representatives will begin receiving written confirmation reaffirming Nike’s official pregnancy policy for elite athletes,” a Nike spokesperson wrote in a statement. “In addition to our 2018 policy standardizing our approach across all sports to ensure no female athlete is adversely impacted financially for pregnancy, the policy has now been expanded to cover 18 months.”