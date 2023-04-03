Angel Reese Deemed “Classless” For Taunting NCAA Opponent, Reacts To Double Standard

Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts towards Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the fourth quarter during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

Angel Reese taunted Caitlin Clark after LSU stunned Iowa in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship, winning 102-85.

On Sunday (April 2), Reese signaled to Clark and made the “you can’t see me” gesture followed by a “ring” motion while staring her opponent down. Iowa’s guard had performed the John Cena-esque taunt previously during the tournament, and Reese was adamant about giving her a taste of her own medicine.

However, according to Nola.com, Clark insisted she didn’t notice the LSU leader, claiming she was focused on heading to the handshake line and being “grateful” for the moment.

“I was just trying to get to the handshake line and shake hands and be grateful that my team was in that position,” Clark said. “That’s all you can do, is hold your head high, be proud of what you did. But honestly, I have no idea. I was just trying to spend the last few moments on the court with, especially, the five people that I’ve started 93 games with and relishing every second of that.”

Twitter saw the on-court action between the two ladies and shared their thoughts, with users criticizing the Maryland ball player for her measures.

“Angel Reese displayed the worst sportsmanship I have ever seen toward Caitlin Clark. Coach Kim Mulkey should be mortified,” one Twitter user expressed.

“What a classless move by Angel Reese. Doing WAY too much to taunt Clark,” another user quipped.

Keith Olberman, an iHeartMedia podcaster, also shared his views on the situation, bluntly labeling the 20-year-old hooper a “f**kin idiot” for taunting.

She also had supporters praise her competitive spirit, while calling out her critic’s racial and misogynistic double standards. “If you praised Caitlin Clark as competitive, fiery, and passionate for doing the “you can’t see me” celebration and are criticizing Angel Reese for the same we already know,” former NFL star and LSU alum Ryan Clark said.

shut your dumb ass up leave angel reese alone. — SHAQ (@SHAQ) April 3, 2023

“When Caitlin Clark taunted Louisville in the Elite Eight, she was praised,” Bishop Talbert Swan stated. “When Angel Reese, taunted Caitlin Clark with the exact same gesture in the championship, she was called classless. I wonder whyTE?”

“There’s not one Black women I know who doesn’t understand what Angel Reese is going through,” another user expressed.

Amid the online opinions, the “Bayou Barbie” spoke about the magnifying glass she and her team were placed under all season. During her post-championship news conference, Reese doubled down on her actions, asserting the moment was “bigger than her.”

“Caitlin Clark is a hell of a player for sure, but I don’t take disrespect lightly,” she asserted. “And she disrespected Alexis and South Carolina, they’re still my SEC girls, too. You all are not going to disrespect them either.”

“I’m happy,” the new world champion continued. “I mean, all year I was critiqued about who I was. I don’t fit the narrative. I don’t fit in a box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto. Y’all told me that all year.”

"I'm too hood, I'm too ghetto. Y'all told me that all year. But when other people do it, y'all don't say nothing. So this is for the girls that look like me."



Angel Reese is unapologetically her ? @Reese10Angel pic.twitter.com/9cuCWwayhA — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 2, 2023

“But when other people do it – you all don’t say nothing. So, this is for the girls that look like me. That’s going to speak up for what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you, and that’s what I did it for tonight. It was bigger than me tonight. It was bigger than me. Twitter is going to go in a rage every time. And, I mean, I’m happy. I feel like I helped grow women’s basketball this year. I’m super happy and excited. I’m looking forward to celebrating and then next season.”

According to Sportscenter, Angel Reese was the first player with 25 points, 20 rebounds, and 5 blocks in a women’s NCAA tournament game since 2000.

In defeating Iowa, LSU snagged their first NCAA Women’s Basketball title in school history.