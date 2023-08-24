Angel Reese Says Her Fame Has Forced Her To Take Online Classes

Angel Reese attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 18, 2023 in New York City.

Angel Reese’s popularity has skyrocketed after her LSU Tigers team became the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Champions earlier this year.

Reese, whose starring performance in the Final Four earned her the Most Outstanding Player award, says that she can no longer attend classes in person at the university as a result of her newfound fame.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, the Maryland native opened up about her transition from being a student-athlete to a public figure that’s the subject of fodder on gossip sites and media outlets. “I didn’t think I was going to be on Shade Room every time I post something,” Reese told the outlet.

Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers speaks during a press conference after the LSU Lady Tigers beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 during the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament championship. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

“I don’t feel like I’m a celebrity, but I think a lot of people look at me as a celebrity now because of the impact I’ve had on not just women’s basketball, but sports in general, and Black women. Things have changed for me.”

In addition to taking her education online, Reese admits she’s altered her approach to social media, as the constant access and negativity took a toll on her mentally. “Now I get on social media, I post, and I get off,” she said of her time spent on apps. “Mentally, sometimes, I do need to just take a break, have some time to myself and enjoy the moment and enjoy life. I had to learn that maybe a month after we won the national championship.”

Reese is entering her senior year at LSU and plans to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft after her and the Tigers defend their national title this upcoming season. She is currently projected as the No. 2 pick in next year’s WNBA Draft, behind University of Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, whose team fell to Reese and the Tigers in the national championship game.