Angel Reese Lets Her Hair Down In ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue

Angel Reese is taking her talents to the newsstand, as the 21-year-old recently made her debut in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

“I am unapologetically Angel,” the LSU Lady Tiger said in a video from the photoshoot. “I am a queen. I am confident. I am strong. I am who I am.” The 2023 NCAA champion can be seen wearing a purple two-piece and white two-piece in her SI photos. She speaks on confidence and body positivity, as well.

“The biggest takeaway I want people to know is you can be girly off the court and still have swag and just be who you are,” the 2023 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player said. “I mean, I embrace my body and who I am and on the court I can still ball. I am 6’3″, I work out a lot so why not show it? I got a nice little body. When I go to the beach or go to the pool and everybody’s looking, it’s like, ‘damn, you sexy girl.'”

Angel Reese, who has dubbed herself the Bayou Barbie, appeared in the magazine just one week after fellow LSU athlete Olivia Dunne. MJ Day, editor-in-chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, was thrilled to feature the talented forward.

“Her intensity, drive and passion around being unapologetically herself and speaking up for what she believes in is helping move the needle forward for women in sports and is liberating the next generation to feel seen and heard,” Day said. “Our goal here is to help empower as many women as we can and we’re beyond excited to do that alongside Angel Reese in the 2023 issue.”

Reese was a major topic of discussion during the Women’s NCAA Tournament for her championship celebrations, specifically using John Cena’s (via Tony Yayo) “You Can’t See Me” on Iowa guard Caitlin Clark. Fortunately, there is no beef between the two.

“Caitlin and I are cool,” Reese told Sports Illustrated. “It’s just being able to force people to accept that women can talk trash. The women’s side gets penalized for it, or we’re considered as not being ladylike and that we’re not playing by the rules. We work just as hard as the men. Women can be who we are. Women can be competitive.”