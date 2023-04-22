Antonio Brown Makes Child Support Payment After Judge-Issued Arrest Warrant

An arrest warrant was issued for Antonio Brown over unpaid child support payments. TMZ confirmed the order was submitted by a judge on Friday (April 14) after Brown had been reportedly dodging payments to his ex-girlfriend, Wiltrice Jackson—the mother of his 15-year-old daughter, Antanyiah. He also shares three children with Chelsie Kyriss.

The Paradigm rapper took to his Instagram Stories and shared a picture of his child support payment receipt on Friday evening. “Everyone want to see me fail,” he wrote in his post’s overlay text. “That’s why I have to be Great!!!” The amount paid to Florida Child Support ($33,260.58) will be applied to his unpaid debt.

Brown and Jackson dated during the early days of his professional football career. However, in 2019, she accused him of shoving and injuring her during a domestic dispute over money. Charges were never filed.

CBS Sports reported that his attorney, Darren Heitner, issued a statement labeling the allegations “baseless and false.” “It’s unfortunate that the media is trying to use distractions like this and prior stories in an effort to tarnish my client’s name and reputation,” he added. “We have no further comment.”

Still I maintained a level of professionalism positivity while dealing with this security today ! First Game AS AN Owner #StayEncouraged pic.twitter.com/eU724PbHR6 — AB (@AB84) April 18, 2023

Prior to the issued arrest warrant, the former NFL athlete found himself in the middle of a squabble with security. Back in March, Brown reportedly purchased controlling stake in the Albany Empire, a franchise part of the National Arena League. During the team’s game on Monday (April 17)—his first as an owner—security from the MVP Arena is seen in a video from Brown’s Twitter shouting at him to leave the field.

“You need to get off the field right now,” one guard stated. To which someone responded, “He owns it,” and security replied, “No, he doesn’t.”

Brown later added, “I ain’t going nowhere. Make me then. You get off. Let me see your power. This is my field. I’m the owner. Let’s see who got the biggest muscles.”

When sharing the video, he captioned it, “Still I maintained a level of professionalism positivity while dealing with this security today! First Game AS AN Owner #StayEncouraged.”

General manager of MVP Arena, Bob Belber, told TMZ on Tuesday morning that security urged Brown to exit the field for safety reasons.