Antonio Brown Accuser Claims He Sent “Explicit Videos” To Their Son

Antonio Brown allegedly sent “explicit videos” to his son, according to claims made by his assault accuser.

Audio of the 911 call, which was made in November 2022 by the accuser, who is the mother of four of Brown’s children, recently surfaced via TMZ and captures the woman’s frantic pleas for help.

Informing the operator that Brown had thrown all of her clothes out the Tampa home, the accuser, who is the mother of the child in question, can be heard saying that the former NFL star has been “sending explicit videos” to their son’s phone. The accuser never goes into detail regarding the contents of the alleged videos during the call.

She can also be heard warning Brown, who had joined her outside of the home, that he should attempt to evade the authorities before they arrive. “You might want to go inside! You better hide out!” the woman said in a sarcastic manner.

Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by ) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

After officers from the Tampa Police Department arrived at the scene, Brown, who allegedly threw a show at his accuser, was hit with a warrant for domestic battery. However, the former Pittsburgh Steeler, had went back inside of the home, refused to come out when commanded. This prompted the police to eventually leave out of fear of escalating the situation due to him having multiple guns on the premises. The following month, the TPD announced that they were no longer pursuing the case due to the accuser recanting her allegations against Brown, which included an “intent to strike her or cause her bodily harm.”

Brown, who has yet to play an NFL game since his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, was never formally arrested for the domestic battery allegation and has yet to publicly comment on the incident.