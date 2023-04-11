Celebrity Jeweler Hits Antonio Brown With $1.1M Lawsuit For Missed Payments

Antonio Brown has found himself embroiled in yet another legal battle. The former NFL player has been sued for just under $1.1 million by a jeweler who claims he never received a payment for items he gave Brown back in 2022. According to TMZ, Shuki International, a popular jeweler to celebrities, says that he gave the athlete-turned-rapper a set of jewelry with the expectation that he would be paid for the collection by December 1, 2022. However, the plaintiff says that Brown has yet to honor their agreement.

Among the items that Brown allegedly received from Shuki includes the jeweler’s signature diamond encrusted Shuki International finger covers, rose gold black diamond finger covers, a white gold chain, and ring. The lawsuit filed against Brown is a stark turn of events from their past dealings, as the two appeared to have built a budding relationship with one another prior to their pending litigation.

In July 2022, Shuki uploaded a video to his Instagram account of Brown showing off the signature finger covers listed in the lawsuit while standing alongside author and social media influencer Brother Polight. “Shuki Diamonds always original worldwide. Ab,” the jeweler wrote in the caption along with a string of heart and diamond emojis.

In 2022, Brown, who raps under the alias AB, released a single titled “Shuki Diamonds” in honor of the merchant. The track, which appears on his April 2022 album Paradigm, finds the Florida native waxing poetic about the jeweler’s lavish pieces. “Famous diamonds/ Flawless diamonds/ Shuki diamonds/ Fingers diamonds,” he drawls on the hook. Shuki International is actually credited as a guest performer on the track.

The lawsuit is the latest in a string of criminal and civil accusations that have been levied against Brown. In October 2022, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer was ordered to pay Anton Tumanov $1.2 million after failing to show up for hearings in a lawsuit stemming from Tumanov’s claim that Brown assaulted him in a dispute with a moving company he worked for. He has also been accused of battery of the mother of his children, but those charges have since dropped.