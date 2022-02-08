Antonio Brown Named President Of Donda Sports, Purchases $2 Million Owner Suite At Super Bowl LVI

It hasn’t taken long for former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Antonio Brown to land a new gig as the star wide-receiver announced he is now the President of Donda Sports, a new sports lifestyle brand he’s working on with founder rapper Kanye West.

Brown, who has been hobnobbing with Ye since his controversial departure from the Bucs mid-game during Week 17 of the NFL season, shared the news via Instagram while also announcing plans to book the official Donda Suite at this year’s Super Bowl.

“As President, it was important to me to book the Donda Suite for this years SUPERBOWL LVI,” AB wrote in the caption of a photo of a $2 million invoice for the owner’s suite and multiple VIP passes. “This is a game meant to be watched together. This is the love and unity we need to push. THIS IS FOR THE KIDS, OUR NEXT GENERATION!!!”

Brown also noted that Donda Sports will host various family-friendly community events in Los Angeles during Super Bowl weekend, before the big game this Sunday (Feb. 13).

News of Brown’s partnership with Donda Sports was first revealed in late January with Brown speaking about his involvement in the brand and the overall experience. “We’re just excited about the Donda Sports brand, and making this thing a competitive sports brand to the athletes,” he explained. “I don’t think there’s a lot of fashion lines for athletes, wearing fashionable and comfortable clothes, so with a guy like Kanye West, being able to partner with him and work with him to provide more creative, genius ideas for fashion looks for athletes in general… I’m just grateful for the opportunity here soon, to share what we’ve got with the world. And you guys are hearing it first, we got some exciting things to look forward to this year.”