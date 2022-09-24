Apple Music Replaces Pepsi As New Super Bowl Halftime Show Sponsor

Bruno Mars performing at the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show in Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California.

The NFL has announced that Apple Music will be the new partner of the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, SVP of Partner Strategy for the NFL, in a statement. “We couldn’t think of a more appropriate partner for the world’s most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology.”

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, added, “Music and sports hold a special place in our hearts, so we’re very excited Apple Music will be part of music and football’s biggest stage. We’re looking forward to even more epic performances next year and beyond with the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

The streaming platform will follow Pepsi after its 10-year run and recent sponsorship of the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show featuring Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and 50 Cent at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. The 2022 show garnered three creative Emmys and set Eminem one step closer to being an EGOT winner.

Apple Music’s reign begins with Super Bowl LVII which is set for Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.