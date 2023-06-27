Apple TV+ Releases Trailer For Steph Curry’s ‘Underrated’ Documentary

Apple TV+ released the first trailer for Steph Curry’s upcoming documentary, Stephen Curry: Underrated, on Monday (June 26). The trailer explores the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion’s ascension from an overlooked and underweight college player at Davidson to a four-time NBA Champion. The doc will also explore his unique training regimen that allowed him to become one of the greatest three-point shooters and point guards in the league’s history.

The documentary blends never before seen archival footage from Curry’s childhood and on-camera interviews with the Golden State Warriors’ leader, family friends, and players who have inspired his game, like Reggie Miller.

“How did I get here?” the one-time NBA Finals MVP pondered. “I was the undersized scrawny kid that was just trying to figure out how to make it. I was overwhelmed by everything. How would I respond? Let the work begin.”

Stephen Curry: Underrated will also explore how the superstar changed the NBA forever with his unbelievable three-point shooting. Additionally, audiences will experience Stephen’s 2009 draft night, where he was selected as the 7th pick behind the Memphis Grizzlies’ Hasheem Thabeet, Sacramento Kings’ Tyreke Evans, and Minnesota Timberwolves’ Johnny Flynn.

But, as described in the trailer by Curry’s mother, his journey wasn’t about silencing the doubters, but rather a dedication to hisself. “It’s not about proving other people wrong. It’s about proving himself right,” she said.

Apple TV+’s Stephen Curry: Underrated is directed and produced by Peter Nicks, with additional production by Ryan Coogler through Proximity Media, Erick Peyton through Curry’s Unanimous Media, and Marissa Torres Ericson, Sean Havey, and Ben Cotner. Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, and Emily Osborne are executive producing.

Stephen Curry: Underrated will be released in theaters and premiere globally on Apple TV+ on July 21, 2023.

Watch the trailer above.