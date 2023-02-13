ASL Interpreter Justina Miles Goes Viral For Super Lit Super Bowl Performance

Justina Miles performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" in American Sign Language prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Justina Miles went viral for her contagious energy during the historic Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on Sunday (Feb. 12). The ASL interpreter and content creator matched Rihanna’s energy as her jovial signing had social media in a chokehold.

Miles’ standout performances included her sign rendition of “Bi**h Better Have My Money,” “Work,” and “Pour It Up,” where some social media users claimed she outperformed Riri herself. “The ASL Interpreter for the Super Bowl went in harder than Rihanna!” one user expressed.

“I really wish this ASL interpreter got some national airtime during Rihanna’s Halftime performance,” another user tweeted. “SHE IS GETTING HER LIFE, LITERALLY ATE AND LEFT ZERO CRUMBS!!!!! What is her NAME?!”

According to Sportskeeda, Miles, 20, is a Philadelphia native who rose to internet fame in 2020. Her interpretation of the TikTok “Crush On You” challenge went viral for her slick ASL signing and dancing while simultaneously crafting aesthetically pleasing outfits.

The Bowie State University nursing student made history on Sunday night, becoming the first female deaf interpreter to perform during the coveted Super Bowl halftime show.

In an interview with CNBC, Miles spoke about her historic night prior to hitting the field. Justina expressed that she wanted to take the opportunity to show other deaf people that they, too, could enjoy Rihanna’s catalog and other live performances.

“I value the opportunity to make it possible for all deaf people to enjoy these songs, and not have them miss out on the full Super Bowl experience,” she expressed.

Meanwhile, during the championship game, where the Kansas City Chiefs came back to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35, RiRi performed as the headliner of the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

The singer and entrepreneur took Arizona’s State Farm Stadium by storm, cruising through a medley of her biggest hits as she and her dancers were elevated above the field’s turf. Rihanna also took the time to subtly announce she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their second child.

Watch Justina Miles sign Rihanna’s halftime show here.