Bad Bunny Reflects On WWE ‘Backlash’ Match In Puerto Rico: “I Thought That I Was Going To Die”

Bad Bunny celebrates his victory on the ring during the WWE Backlash at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on May 06, 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny set the internet on fire after his performance at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico. While the 29-year-old had a great time, the pain he suffered had him thinking that he may be in his last days.

“I suffer. Yeah, I got hurt,” Benito told Zane Lowe during his interview on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily radio show. He defeated Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight during the May 6 premium live event. “My back, my back. Whole body, bro. My whole body. I felt that I was going to die after that match […] I really thought that I was going to die after the match, but it’s part of it. I was prepared and then now I’m going to drop a song. I know. I’m a crazy guy. I love it. I love it, and that’s what matter.”

Despite the body aches, the GRAMMY winner says that night was a major moment. “I remember that I said before the WrestleMania fight that day was one of my favorite moments of my life, but the Backlash fight in Puerto Rico was another level. [It] was really one of the biggest and best moments of my life.” Check out the full interview here.

Bad Bunny was initially supposed to host WWE Backlash, but chose to wrestle once again after being attacked by Damian Priest, his former friend. The match featured cameo appearances by current wrestlers Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, and the entire Latino World Order faction. The crowd erupted when former WWE wrestlers Carlito and Savio Vega joined the fray as well to help the Un Verano Sin Ti artist.

WWE Backlash marked Bad Bunny’s third WWE match overall, following his appearance in the 2022 Royal Rumble and his official debut at Wrestlemania 37 in April 2021.